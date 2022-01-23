Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $355.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

