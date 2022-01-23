Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after buying an additional 1,653,127 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,914,000 after buying an additional 2,714,487 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.67 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

