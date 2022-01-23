Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $11,090.28 and $15.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

