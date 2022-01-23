Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,091,155 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $120,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

FMX opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

