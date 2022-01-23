Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Allstate worth $132,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

