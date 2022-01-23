Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $125,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

