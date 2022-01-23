Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $131,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

RWO stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

