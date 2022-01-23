Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,794 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Realty Income worth $111,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.