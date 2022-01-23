Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $116.45 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ResMed worth $116,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

