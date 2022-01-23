Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $119.33 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of RH worth $119,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

NYSE RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $391.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

