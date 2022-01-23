Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $131.12 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $131,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

