Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Teleflex worth $126,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $323.20 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

