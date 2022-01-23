Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.39% of Smartsheet worth $120,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

