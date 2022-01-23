Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 287,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Blackstone Group worth $129,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

