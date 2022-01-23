Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $130,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

