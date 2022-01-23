Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of NetApp worth $135,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

