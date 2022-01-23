Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $121,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

