Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,175 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.87% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $132,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.