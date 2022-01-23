Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,070 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Western Midstream Partners worth $117,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

WES stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

