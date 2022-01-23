Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Colfax worth $133,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.