Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $338.68 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

