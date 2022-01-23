GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoodRx by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.