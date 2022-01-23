Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $220,487.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $479,630.29 and approximately $220,487.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044139 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

