Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

