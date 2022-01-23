Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00305733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

