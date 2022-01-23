Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $53.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $772.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

