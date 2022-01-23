Grimm Price Reaches $0.0003 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $19,692.92 and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

