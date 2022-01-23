Grin Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $2.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.79 or 0.06911436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00307369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.00 or 0.00828665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00068554 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00426631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00257666 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,039,700 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.