Growth DeFi Price Hits $12.42 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $55,647.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $12.42 or 0.00035329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

