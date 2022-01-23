Guider (GDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $5,467.90 and approximately $46.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

