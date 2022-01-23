Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,025.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $11,025.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,053,595 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

