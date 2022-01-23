Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $6,985.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00308122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,088,065 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

