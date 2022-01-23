GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $102.58 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 38% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $102.58 million and $41.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,927,086 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

