Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

