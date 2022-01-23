Halving Coin (HALV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

