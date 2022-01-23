Handy (HANDY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11,825.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

