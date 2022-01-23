Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

