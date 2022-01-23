Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $74.60 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $111.90 or 0.00316468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $49.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.