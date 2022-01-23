Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.