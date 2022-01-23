Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $178.02 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Hathor has a total market cap of $178.02 million and $12.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,633,680 coins and its circulating supply is 225,688,680 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

