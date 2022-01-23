Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $42.09 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and approximately $784,352.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,143.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.49 or 0.06901675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00305021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.73 or 0.00818723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00068075 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00433651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00251733 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,789,474 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.