Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $493.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.40 million and the lowest is $488.43 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $149.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

