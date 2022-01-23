Head to Head Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.45 -$350,000.00 $0.11 154.92 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.78 $32.01 million $0.45 40.47

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

