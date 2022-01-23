Head-To-Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 8 2 0 1.92

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 231.22%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.46 -$1.10 billion $0.90 11.08

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47%

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety segment develops, produces and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The Vehicle Networking and Information segment involves in developing and integrating components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility-architecture, hardware, software and services. The ContiTech segment focuses on smart and sustainable solutions beyond rubber and develops digital and intelligent solutions in future-oriented sectors. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

