Head to Head Survey: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. REX American Resources has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -1.03% 4.06% 2.51% REX American Resources 5.00% 7.23% 6.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.38 -$15.12 million ($0.18) -25.83 REX American Resources $372.85 million 1.54 $3.00 million $5.76 16.80

REX American Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The Refined Coal segment includes the equity interest in one refined coal limited liability company. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

