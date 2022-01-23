Head to Head Survey: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banc of California and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 3 0 2.60 F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.66, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than F.N.B..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 4.09 $12.57 million $1.26 16.02 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.91 $286.00 million $1.15 11.30

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banc of California pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00% F.N.B. 28.01% 8.20% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

