Head-To-Head Survey: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.82 -$8.86 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.48 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -17.58

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vasta Platform and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 TAL Education Group 6 6 1 0 1.62

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,085.63%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats TAL Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

