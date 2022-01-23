Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.