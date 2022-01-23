Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

