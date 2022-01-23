Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,983 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $114,838,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.